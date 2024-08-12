How much do Crystal Lake teachers make? And how does that compare to others in McHenry County?

Over 100 people packed the Crystal Lake School District 47 school board meeting Monday night wearing red shirts to stand in solidarity as negotiations for a new teachers contract continue. (Michelle Meyer)

–Crystal Lake teachers rallied outside the District 47 offices this week as contract negotiations continue and the first day of school quickly approaches.

The district and the teachers union haven’t said how far apart they are on salary or other contractual issues, but the union said in a news release that 73% of the district’s teachers were “seriously considering” leaving their jobs and 37% teachers make so little money they work another job. Federal mediators have been brought in to try to bring the sides to terms.

So how much do Crystal Lake School District 47 teachers make?

A first-year teacher with just a bachelor’s degree made $43,605 for the 2023-24 school year.

Then, as teachers accrue more experience and education, they can earn more money.

Years of teaching experience, however, don’t necessarily mean a teacher has moved up the salary schedule. Teachers don’t always get all of their years when they start at a new district or contract negotiations resulted in teachers agreeing to not take a step on the ladder a particular year.

Crystal Lake School District 47 salary schedule for 2023-24 (Graphic provided by Crystal Lake School District 47)

How does that compare to other McHenry County school districts?

Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155 has the highest average teacher salary in McHenry County, according to five-year averages published in the Illinois School Report Card.

The lowest was Harrison School District 36.