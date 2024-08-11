Letter: Consider voting American Solidarity Party

Dear McHenry County voters,

If you’re a person who votes their conscience, is disappointed with the quality of candidates and weathervane parties you are given to choose from, or are simply wondering if you have other options besides not voting, take a look at the American Solidarity Party (ASP) at solidarity-party.org.

The ASP platform is taken almost word for word from Catholic social justice principles, ideas all Christians and people of good faith will find appealing. Third parties in the U.S. have a history of influencing the major parties when people like you give them the traction to do so.

ASP candidate’s for president, Peter Sonski, is a qualified candidate in McHenry County so a write-in vote for him will be counted! He and running mate Lauren Onak are thoughtful people of solid character you can feel good voting for.

Please consider supporting them and encouraging candidates for state and local office to apply these enduring moral values to the practical issues of governance.

Art Osten Jr.

Fox River Grove