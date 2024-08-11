Letter: Age limit proposed for presidency

To the editor:

Am I missing something, or did President Biden do a bait and switch? He and his aides and the Washington journalists knew Mr. Biden could not go through another four years of handling the stresses of the presidency. However, they put his name on the Democratic ticket for the primary. Then, after the people voted for him, Mr. Biden said, “I can’t do it, but Kamala can.” Isn’t that cheating the American people out of a fair vote in the primary? I believe that the Democrats, who are so demanding regarding voter rights, have essentially disenfranchised all of the people who voted Democratic in the last primary.

I suggest a Constitutional Amendment that states any person running for the U.S. Presidency cannot be older than 71 when they take the oath of office. This could help to prevent this type of last minute switch in the future.

Sincerely,

Eloise Elizabeth Cooper

Crystal Lake