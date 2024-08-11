Ice Cream Fest a treat for Crystal Lake

Cool treats were the otrder of the day at Ice Cream Fest on Friday, Aug. 9, at Main Beach in Crystal Lake. The event featured music, games and an ice cream eating contest. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of McHenry County.
Casey Lindstrom shovels ice cream into his mouth on his way to winning his round of the Brain Freese Ice Cream Eatin’ Contest during the Ice Cream Fest on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at Crystal Lake’s Main Beach. The second annual event featured music, ice cream venders and the ice cream eating contest. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )