Letter: Regulations have become ‘bureaucratic nightmare’

To the Editor:

The ever-present threat of stacked costs in Illinois is pushing small businesses to the brink, making it nearly impossible to thrive in today’s market.

As a small business owner, I am increasingly concerned about the mounting financial pressures on small businesses like mine. Owning a local advertising shop, I have firsthand experience with the growing expenses that come along with compliance.

Unfortunately, the regulations imposed by Springfield lawmakers – intended to safeguard various aspects of business operations – have become a bureaucratic nightmare.

Keeping up with regulations demands substantial investments in time and money, whether it’s adhering to new labor laws, environmental regulations, or tax codes. Each new requirement adds another layer of financial burden, which many small businesses simply cannot afford.

Moreover, the surge in lawsuits alleging violations of these laws has created a climate of fear and uncertainty. Class-action lawsuits against well-meaning employers are now a common occurrence.

For small business owners, the risk of inadvertently falling afoul of these complex regulations is a constant worry. The threat of expensive legal battles looms large, making it difficult to focus on growth and innovation.

Illinois should be a state where small businesses can flourish, not flounder under the weight of excessive costs and legal threats.

I urge our lawmakers to consider the real-world impact of their decisions on small businesses and work towards creating a more supportive and sustainable business environment.

Bryan Javor

Cary