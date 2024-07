Wonder Lake Public Works employees have been handing out bottled water to residents living under a boil order since Monday, July 22, 2024. (Photo Provided by the Village of Wonder Lake)

A boil order issued for parts of Wonder Lake was lifted early Sunday afternoon.

The boil order took effect Monday and affected the west side of the village.

The village will be handing out bottled water until 2 p.m. Sunday.

• This is a developing story.