State Reps. Moeller, Ness team for July 29 town hall in East Dundee

State Representatives Anna Moeller and Suzanne Ness will hold a join town hall discussion from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2024 at the Dundee Library, 555 Barrington Ave. in East Dundee. (Image provided by the office of Rep. Suzanne Ness)

State Representatives Anna Moeller and Suzanne Ness will hold a join town hall discussion from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 29 at the Dundee Library, 555 Barrington Ave. in East Dundee.

They will discuss major initiatives from the spring legislative session in Springfield, which included a balanced state budget, increased state funding for education and other priority programs and state funds they helped secure that will go to support local organizations. They will also highlight key legislation like the Healthcare Protection Act, which was signed into law earlier this month.

For more information on this upcoming event, contact Moeller’s district office at 847-841-7130 or staterepmoeller@gmail.com and Ness’ district office at 224-484-8620 or info@repnessil66.com.