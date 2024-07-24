Alert system coming to Woodstock

The city of Woodstock unveiled its new logo in February. (Image provided by city of Woodstock)

The city of Woodstock has launched a new alert system designed to keep residents in the loop about road closures and public works updates.

Subscribers can get information and alerts on severe weather and other emergencies and evacuations, among other things.

Woodstock is working with Everbridge, a notification system, to get the alerts out.

Several other McHenry County cities and police agencies have alert systems in use through Nixle, which is an Everbridge product, according to the Everbridge website.

“Our goal is to enhance public safety, keep the community informed, and improve emergency response,” Chief of Police John Lieb said in a news release. “With the Everbridge system, we can deliver vital information to our residents quickly and efficiently.”

Here is where you can get more information and sign up for the alerts: woodstockil.gov/alerts. People can also download the Everbridge app and sign up there. Users will need to create an account to sign up for the alerts. In the app, users can search “60098” to find the city of Woodstock in the system and start the signup process.

People can configure their emergency alert preferences through their account, including adding in a text number, call number, home number or office number, but phone calls will only be utilized during emergencies, according to the release.