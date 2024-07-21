Homeowner suffers minor burns in garage fire Saturday in Woodstock

Firefighters extinguished a detached garage fire within 10 minutes Saturday evening in Woodstock. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A homeowner suffers minor burns from a fire in a detached garage Saturday evening in Woodstock, officials said.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 7:37 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of North Street for a reported garage fire. Firefighters arrived to a small detached garage “fully engulfed in flames,” Woodstock Fire/Rescue District communication specialist Alex Vucha said in a news release.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes and did not spread to nearby homes or buildings. Firefighters used several hose lines and an aggressive fire attack to quickly extinguish it, Vucha said.

A homeowner was treated on the scene for minor burns and declined transportation to the hospital, Vucha said.

The fire is under investigation by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.