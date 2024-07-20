Letter: Time Magazine’s interview with Donald Trump is ‘must-read for every voter’

I recently read a summary of Time Magazine’s interview with Donald Trump. You can find the summary at their website (or you can buy the magazine and read the whole article), and I strongly recommend that Democrats, Republicans and the MAGA base read it.

Trump’s responses show him to be a real danger to our democracy. He talks about his racist immigration policies, his willingness to use the police, National Guard and the military against American citizens. He promises to rid the government of the “deep state,” firing thousands and replacing them with election-denying sycophants. This is not “fake news;” it is Trump in his own words showing himself to be the authoritarian leader he wishes to be. This is a must-read for every voter.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin