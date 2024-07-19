Letter: Trump spent debate spewing lies

Like many Americans, I tuned in for the presidential debate. Unfortunately, there was no debate because candidate Trump refused to answer questions on policy, despite repeated moderator requests. Instead he spewed out 30 lies.

The official fact checker could not research the flood of lies in real time. A day later CNN’s Daniel Dale determined there were 30 false claims by Trump.

As a nurse and believer in science and truth, I was especially interested in what candidate Trump said on abortion and encourage you to check out cnn.com/2024/06/28/politics/video/fact-check-cnn-presidential-debate-trump-biden-dale-digvid to verify.

This is what CNN fact checker Daniel Dale concluded about each of Trump’s statements:

1. Some Democratic states allow abortions after birth: No basis in reality. Late trimester abortions are strictly regulated except to save the mother. What Trump describes is illegal in every state.

2. “Every legal scholar” wanted Roe v. Wade overturned: “Mind-numbingly false” is what one Rutgers Law School professor Kimberly Mutcherson concluded as did many other legal scholars who supported the preservation of Roe.

3. Everybody wanted abortion to go back to the states: False. Opinion polls consistently show a majority of Americans didn’t want Roe terminated.

I expect better of a presidential candidate than brazenly repeating false claims, especially on health topics. And to spew that many lies during a 90-minutes “debate”…?

It seems these baldfaced lies, more than Biden stuttering or being old and having a bad night (which he seems to have quickly recovered from) is the REAL truth of the debate.

Joan Davis

Huntley