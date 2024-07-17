Oliver: White paper offers guidance to employers about dementia in the workplace

One of the most tell-tale signs that my husband, Tony, needed to see a doctor about his cognitive condition was that he started having trouble at work.

He was being reprimanded by his boss for not completing assignments. Tony didn’t realize that he had been given those assignments. As his boss gave him things to do, Tony would nod because he understood in that moment and then would proceed to forget and not follow through.

To his boss, Tony looked like he was being insubordinate. In reality, Tony’s short-term memory was being compromised by early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Thankfully, I was able to persuade Tony to get tested. This came as his employer was considering firing him. When Tony explained the testing to his boss, the conversation changed for the better.

I mention this because the Alzheimer’s Association and Bank of America have released a white paper, “Cognitive Impairment in the Workplace: Compassionate approaches for a hidden but growing concern,” which reports that rates of cognitive impairment and dementia in the workplace are on the rise.

Stigma and fear of losing one’s job are among the reasons employees may not be willing to disclose their cognitive problems. Bosses often attribute these cognitive issues to psychiatric issues, laziness or substance abuse, according to the white paper. In Tony’s case, he went from being a model employee for decades to one that was suspected of being a malcontent.

All of this can lead to employees with dementia being reprimanded, demoted or terminated before cognitive impairment is diagnosed or even suspected.

“As our population and workforce ages, the possibility of having employees who experience cognitive impairment is real,” Katie Evans, chief programs and mission engagement officer, Alzheimer’s Association, said in a news release. “Workplaces can no longer ignore this hidden issue of cognitive impairment. Our white paper is aimed at helping companies and organizations address this reality in a way that is responsible and respectful for both the employee and employer. Ultimately, our goal is to encourage dementia-friendly workplaces.”

The white paper offers recommendations including:

* Providing training to human resources personnel and supervisors on the warning signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia and on basic disability law through the Americans with Disabilities Act.

* Encouraging employees to seek medical advice for early diagnosis and treatment, maintain healthy habits, and manage their health.

* Helping employees fully understand disability benefits and retirement and work options.

* Considering accommodations for employees who wish to keep working and can, based on job responsibilities and safety. These may include modifying roles and responsibilities, flexible work hours, “buddy” employees and additional supervision.

* Evaluating the status of any accommodations (from both workers’ and the employer’s perspective), adjustments that may be needed, and employees’ interest in remaining at work versus retiring.

* Providing training for employees – particularly client-facing employees – on recognizing the warning signs of cognitive decline in the event they experience it in those with whom they interact.

* Helping to positively transition those living with dementia out of the workplace at the appropriate time by providing support and allowing for a dignified exit.

“By raising awareness and creating policies regarding dementia, companies can support their employees, optimize productivity and foster a compassionate work environment,” Cynthia Hutchins, director of financial gerontology, Bank of America Workplace Benefits, said in the release. “An empathetic company culture increases the chances that a worker will disclose cognitive concerns, allowing critical conversations to occur and employees to get support earlier.”

Once Tony’s employer learned of his Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis, they allowed Tony, who was only 57, to retire with the dignity that went with his decades of service. They also provided long-term disability benefits that helped us to transition to our new situation.

However, I do believe a lot of stress for both Tony and his employer could have been avoided if the possibility of cognitive impairment had been on everyone’s radar. Let’s hope this white paper will do some good.

To see the complete report, click here.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.