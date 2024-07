I am writing to you today about today about FISH of McHenry. If only corporate America could see how hard the directors and the volunteers at the FISH Pantry work together.

Everyone gets along, no power trips. Our directors work so much behind the scenes, so many people in need are served.

If corporate America wanted, they could learn so much from our McHenry FISH Pantry.

I feel privileged to be a FISH volunteer.

Judy Walsh Smith

McHenry