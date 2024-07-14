Woodstock man accused of bringing crossbow into bar, pointing it at a patron

A Woodstock man is accused of bringing a loaded crossbow into a bar and pointing it at a patron’s head.

Luiz Carrion, 44, of the 1200 block of North Madison Street, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class A misdemeanor, and attempted disorderly conduct-breach of peace, Class C misdemeanor, according to McHenry County court records.

Carrion, whose leg was in a brace and arm in a cast when he appeared in a pretrial hearing Friday, was initially charged with three counts of more serious felonies of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the complaint. However, at his hearing prosecutors told the judge those felonies were dismissed, though they did not explain why.

Assistant State’s Attorney Anthony Marin sought conditions with Carrion’s pretrial release from custody, including that he abstain from alcohol and any communication with two alleged victims who were in the bar Thursday night.

Authorities allege that at about 11 p.m. Thursday, Carrion had a loaded crossbow inside The Cabin, at 223 North Benton Street in Woodstock, pointed it at a patron and was yelling.

Though Judge Carl Metz granted Carrion’s pretrial release, the judge detained him in the county jail over the weekend to ensure he would appear in court Monday for a hearing on whether to revoke his release on a separate misdemeanor case.

In that case, Carrion is charged with a battery in which he allegedly struck a woman’s hand and knocked her phone out of her hand on Sept. 16, according to the criminal complaint.