Trump’s Supreme Court just ended democracy on July 1, 2024. The final dagger in the back of honest and law-abiding citizens has just opened the door for Trump to be a dictator for more than the one day he wants. If you really think if elected, that Trump will be good for America, then you are in for an awaking. Check back with me in a couple years, a Trump presidency is the end of democracy as we know.

Carl Hurtig

Crystal Lake