McHenry man killed in Wisconsin motorcycle crash in June

A McHenry man, Daniel K. Kaszniak, 38, was killed in a motorcycle crash June 12 in Bloomfield, Wisconsin.

An official report on the man’s death, which was not previously disclosed by authorities, was made available through an open records request to the police department in Bloomfield, Wisconsin.

According to that report, Kaszniak was traveling on County Highway H north of Daisy Drive shortly after 11 p.m. June 12 when his motorcycle left the roadway to the left, entered the ditch and hit a culvert. He was found at about 1:30 p.m. June 13, after friends and family reported he did not arrive at work that morning, according to the report.

The crash was investigated by the Bloomfield Police Department, the Walworth County Crash Team, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner.

According to an online obituary, Kaszniak graduated from McHenry High School in 2004, worked as a union carpenter and “was known for his incredible craftmanship, work ethic, and mentorship of others. Dan was known for his wit and sense of humor, his love of his friends and family, and his charisma.” Survivors include his parents and a daughter, the obituary states. A gofundme fundraising effort for Kaszniak’s daughter has exceeded its $25,000 goal.

Efforts to reach his family were unsuccessful.