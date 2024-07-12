Letter: Second debate could give Biden another shot

Anticipation and curiosity surrounded the Biden/Trump debate.

After it, great anxiety gripped Democratic leaders because of several Biden behaviors: weak voice due to a cold, losing train of thought, more pronounced stuttering, and overall lackluster performance during the first half. Yet, there was no freakout by Republican leaders about Trump saying almost nothing that was true, that he took credit for other’s accomplishments, and that he made boastful promises that more than likely would fail given his record.

According to a USA Today poll, after the debate, “Republican Donald Trump has edged ahead of Democrat Joe Biden, 41% to 38%.” A previous survey “in May showed the two contenders tied, 37% to 37%.”

As the pundits mull whether Biden and Trump will debate again, I say, “I hope so.” In September possibly, if Biden delivers a forceful performance, a favorable bump in the polls might result. Given what the poll numbers are then, it might be a critically important bump.

Jim Bauman

Crystal Lake