Crystal Lake Independence Day parade marches on despite weather

The 144th Army Band of the Illinois National Guard performs Sunday, July 7, 2024, during Crystal Lake’s annual Independence Day parade on Dole Avenue. This year’s parade featured almost 100 entries. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Almost 100 parade entries and thousands of spectators – many donning red, white and blue attire – lined the streets of Crystal Lake on Sunday for the Independence Day parade.

The route was different this year, avoiding the construction on Dole Avenue. It started at Crystal Lake City Hall and headed down Crystal Lake Avenue and Oak Street before ending at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on Oak Street.

Attendees Benjamin and Liz Collins watched the parade after Mass at St. Thomas. Benjamin Collins said early in the parade that the Illinois Army National Guard Band was his favorite part of the parade thus far. The Collins have a relative who recently retired from the military, and Benjamin Collins said the parade was “top notch.”

Pam Meyer’s house was along the parade route this year. She and many family members were out enjoying the festivities from the yard.

“We’re having a ball,” Meyer said. Her house usually isn’t along the parade route, but Meyer said, “I wish we were.”

Weather had an effect on the parade experience, with heavy rain showering the Crystal Lake area about the time the parade began. The National Weather Service said McHenry County would experience thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

“I’d rather have it like this than be too hot,” attendee Stacy Borowski said. She said her son, Louis, was playing the cymbals with the Crystal Lake Strikers in the parade.

Despite the storms moving through, the parade marched on.

Meyer said people took shelter from the intense showers under trees and on her house’s porch. The rain gradually let up as the parade progressed.

“I just love Crystal Lake,” Meyer said, adding that it’s the “greatest place to live.”

Among the almost 100 entries were Operation HerStory and representatives from both major political parties.

Operation HerStory was founded in 2019 and seeks to highlight Illinois women who served in the armed forces in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and conflicts between 1940 and 1975, according to its website.

Parade Grand Marshal Donna McAnally is the founder of the Blue Star Banner Program, which honors active-duty service members. The nonprofit displays 6-foot tall banners honoring Crystal Lake service members along a stretch of Route 14 known as “Heroes Row.” The banners are given to the members’ families after being displayed, McAnally said.

“It was so exciting,” McAnally said about her experience serving as grand marshal, adding that the honor is for the entire program, not just her.

Evan Williams played snare drum for the Dundee Scottish Pipe Band in the parade.

“I enjoyed this one,” Williams said, adding that he thought the parade had “huge turnout for the weather.”