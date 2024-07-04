20 years in prison for teen who fired shots during armed robbery in Woodstock

An 18-year-old man from Rockford pleaded guilty to committing an armed robbery in Woodstock in which a person was shot and was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office announced.

Quran Broomfield was charged last year with armed robbery, attempted home invasion, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by someone younger than 21, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a firearm owner’s identification card and possession of a firearm by someone younger than 18. Broomfield was a minor at the time, but a judge granted prosecutors’ request to move Broomfield to adult court, according to court documents.

Armed robbery is a Class X felony that carries a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison and is not probational.

Authorities alleged that Broomfield and co-offenders were armed when approached a car in the 1700 block of Yasgur Drive in Woodstock, ordered the four occupants out and took their phones and personal items, according to a McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

“The offenders unsuccessfully tried to enter the victims’ home, upon which Broomfield fired several times at the house upon leaving,” the state’s attorney’s office said in the release.

One victim was shot in the shoulder by a co-offender, authorities said.