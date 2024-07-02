‘Truly one of a kind’ McHenry County-area coaches, former athletes share thoughts on Joe Stevenson

Northwest Herald sports reporter Joe Stevenson was celebrated and honored during a retirement party in his honor after working for Shaw Media for 35 years. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

In the world of high school sports journalism, where the essence of competition and the stories of young athletes are captured and shared with the community, one name has stood out in McHenry County for decades – Joe Stevenson.

Like anything in this world, something that is great is usually made up from a myriad of little things. When I (Chris Schremp, Prairie Ridge) think of Joe Stevenson, I don’t think of one great thing he’s done. Instead, I think of all the little things that Joe does that truly makes him not just a great sports writer but an outstanding person in our community.

I have known Joe for over 25 years now and, believe it or not, when I see him, we don’t talk about high school sports right away. Our conversations would usually start with our dogs (Joe has always had the most friendly, obedient and playful dogs with creative names revolving around the sports he loves). As we would continue talking we would usually lament about the [baseball] Sox – Joe is a fan of the Red Sox, and I am a fan of the dreadful White Sox. We would then move on to our passions in life which for Joe, it’s writing about sports and for me it’s coaching sports.

Joe and I often talked about the art of coaching, usually coaching football or coaching travel softball. Joe coached his daughters for many years. Usually at this point in the conversation, I would marvel at the memory Joe has for McHenry County athletics. During the last conversation we had, Joe was telling me the names of Prairie Ridge’s starting lineup of our 1999 State Soccer Championship Team!

Joe is a true historian of McHenry County sports. Joe’s writing consistently delves deeper than the surface level of wins and losses. He possesses a remarkable talent for capturing the perseverance of athletes, the emotion of the game and the camaraderie within teams. His articles have given a voice to both underdogs and champions, ensuring every player’s story is told with the respect and empathy it deserves.

Joe, your stories have made countless parents beam with pride when they see their child’s name mentioned in one of your articles. Joe has also been a constant presence in the careers of many coaches in the area, covering everything from our hirings to our resignations, and all the moments in between. He has documented our victories and our rebuilding years, capturing the highs and lows of our professional journeys. Joe has been there for significant personal milestones as well, from the birth of our children to health challenges and inductions into the hall of fame. His unwavering commitment has ensured that our stories are told with authenticity and respect.

Joe has always gone above and beyond in his work. For example, I’ve spent hours with him discussing the intricacies of the Triple Option Football Offense, delving into the minute details of a kickoff return blocking scheme and highlighting the efforts of undersized defensive linemen.

Joe always sought more than just the obvious story; he wanted to understand the details and the people involved. This dedication to uncovering the deeper narrative is what makes Joe’s writing truly special.

Joe has so many wonderful stories! I love hearing about his coverage of Bears training camp, where he shared dorm rooms with other media members and Chicago Bears players. Joe has a special passion for track and field, not only recalling who won each event in any given year but also the exact margin of victory. Basketball fans fondly remember Joe’s unique scorekeeping method, where vertical lines indicate rebounds.

Joe is truly one of a kind, far more than just a local reporter. McHenry County, and the D155 sports community, will deeply miss you, Joe. We wish you the best in your retirement!

– Chris Schremp, Prairie Ridge athletic director and former football coach

When people talk about Joe Stevenson, they generally talk about his accomplished sports journalism career, his experiences with all sports–preps to pros, the athletes he’s met or the events he’s covered.

When I think of Joe, however, I think something entirely different.

Joe has a unique ability, a special skill – a trait that makes him particularly unique. If you’re one of the thousands of athletes he’s interviewed, a coach he spoke with after a game, a friend, family member or someone who just happened to bump into him while he’s walking his dogs – if you’re any of these people – then you understand.

Joe is the unique person who makes every single person he speaks with feel important, feel heard, feel seen, feel appreciated and feel special. Joe makes student-athletes feel like accomplished celebrities. When Joe talks with you, it’s about you, your game, your team, your wins or losses, your family, your interests or your music. He does his job, and he does it with grace and kindness. He’s somehow as excited about your accomplishments as you are. He’s fair, he’s kind, he’s moral. He’s our legendary local journalist, a loving father and hell of a trumpeter.

Joe Stevenson’s decades-long career accomplishments deserve the special recognition he’s given to so many of us over the years. Congratulations, Joe, and enjoy your retirement. You’ve certainly earned it.

– Scott Busam, Prairie Ridge softball coach

Northwest Herald sports reporter Joe Stevenson is celebrated at his retirement party on June 25, 2024. after 35 years on the job. (Sandy Bressner)

Joe brought a passionate and dedicated approach to cover all things high school sports. His ability to cover such events in depth and to make each game special for those involved was incredible. I always enjoyed our interactions and was impressed by his memory of games from my high school playing days and coaching career. His ability to recall specific sporting events from the past is uncanny.

– Ted Juske, Burlington Central athletic director

Our Huntley girls track and field team has been able to see first hand just how important Joe Stevenson has been to area sports. Joe’s passion for track and field especially shined through in his years of coverage, taking the time to get to know the athletes and reporting on our sport in a way that has truly elevated our sport in this area.

He clearly cared about the athletes he reported on and the coaches he worked with throughout his time. To have a reporter who cares so deeply about track and field, and has such a wealth of knowledge, is somewhat of a rarity, and we will all miss the knowledge and passion that Joe brought to the sport. Our sport has thrived in this area, and much of it is due to the fact that Joe has taken the time to celebrate athletes and shine a spotlight on some of the great things athletes in this area have accomplished in this sport.

Thank you, Joe! Your coverage and passion for this sport will truly be missed, and the Huntley girls track and field staff wishes you all the best in Florida!

– Huntley girls track and field staff

Prep sports reporting will not be the same without Joe Stevenson covering our teams in McHenry County. The thing that impresses me the most about Joe is his vast knowledge about records and the history of McHenry County high school athletics.

Joe also had an insatiable desire to learn more about our teams, rule changes, and new trends in high school sports. He always had good questions and story ideas to run throughout his career. I would like to thank Joe for his commitment to covering all sports in our area. I have seen Joe at games where the weather was extremely cold or rainy, but he would always stay until the end to ask questions and to report the story. I am grateful for the countless games that he has covered for CLS and he always was first-class in his approach to interviewing players and coaches after the games.

It has been a privilege to get to know Joe over the years and I wish him and his wife, Beckie the best in their retirement together.

– Brian Bogda, Crystal Lake South assistant athletic director and baseball coach

When you’re a high school athlete or a coach or parent or fan, all you want is some sign that what you’re doing matters. When Joe Stevenson shows up for your game, it’s confirmation you’re doing something right.

Before you even speak with him, the first thing you notice about Joe is his smile and his enthusiasm. If he was at the game for an interview, you knew it was a big deal. It probably meant an article on the front page of the sports section and maybe even a photo. But whether the interview was after a win or a loss, he always led with kindness.

Our family has been part of a remarkable assortment of Marengo teams covered by Joe over the years. We played on the girls basketball teams that made it to the Elite 8 in 1997 & 1999. We ran on the girls track 4x200 relay team that won State in 1996. We played on the girls softball team that won State in 2017. Today, Coach Elisa Hanson leads the Marengo varsity girls basketball team and her daughters are making their own marks on the Marengo girls golf, basketball and soccer teams. Like countless other families, sports have brought us together across generations.

Our favorite Joe Stevenson story was from 2019 at the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Year awards. Hannah Ritter won female Athlete of the Year. Her Aunt Sara – the female Athlete of the Year in 1997 – was in the crowd. Joe noticed (of course), and snapped this sweet photo of them together. It was a moment we’ll always remember, captured by Joe.

Joe’s bio on Twitter says it all: Just trying to capture the spirit of the thing every day. He’s captured the spirit of the thing for so many of us.

Joe, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your dedication to covering sports in McHenry County. Your commitment to spotlighting the achievements of female athletes has elevated girls sports in Marengo. Thanks to your reporting, girls in our community have found inspiration, role models, and a sense of belonging in the sports world.

Thank you for your years of service, your unwavering dedication, and your contagious enthusiasm. You will be sorely missed, but your legacy will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing you. We’re so grateful. Enjoy your retirement.

– With gratitude, Sara Ettner Glakas, Elisa Ettner Hanson, Emily Ettner and Aimee Ettner Ritter