Police confirm man was fleeing authorities when he jumped in Fox River

Johnsburg Police Chief Jason Greenwald confirmed Monday that a man who jumped in the Fox River Friday was running from authorities at the time and had an active warrant for his arrest.

Police said in a news release that they were called to the 900 block of River Terrace Drive Friday for a report of someone with an active arrest warrant. Officers were directed to the 1000 block of River Terrace Drive and tried to approach Riley T. Fisher, 20, of the 900 block of River Terrace Drive. According to police, Fisher ran from them on foot and jumped into the Fox River when they tried to make contact with him. Fisher was removed from the water by a police officer and a citizen.

Police said the McHenry Township Fire Protection District took Fisher to the hospital and then Johnsburg Police arrested him in connection with misdemeanor domestic battery charges Saturday. Fire officials confirmed Monday Fisher was transported to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital.

According to court records, Fisher is accused of making “physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature” with two household members during an argument, resulting in wrist and elbow injuries to one person and bloody scrapes on the face of the other. Court records indicate Fisher was released with conditions Saturday, among them that he is to stay away from the household for 72 hours after release.

According to an application for a public defender, Fisher is dependent on the household members for financial support. Fisher is due back in court Aug. 28.