Bicyclist flown to hospital after head injury in Johnsburg

A bicyclist was airlifted to a hospital Saturday following a fall in Johnsburg.

Johnsburg Police Chief Jason Greenwald said the cyclist fell and struck his head at the intersection of Charnbrook Drive and Chapel Hill Road and was taken by ambulance to a “clear area” and then airlifted to a hospital. Greenwald said the crash did not involve any other people or cars.

Neither Greenwald nor McHenry Township Fire Protection District officials knew which hospital the man was flown to, but patients needing an airlift in McHenry County are often flown to either Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford or Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The man’s identity was not released and his condition was unclear.