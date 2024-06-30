Immanuel Lutheran School in Crystal Lake announces new principal

Immanuel Lutheran School has announced the appointment of Carole Fiesman as its new principal, effective May 27, 2024. (Photo provided by Immanuel Lutheran )

Immanuel Lutheran School in Crystal Lake has announced the appointment of Carole Fiesman as its new principal.

The school said in a news release that Fiesman brings a wealth of experience and a passion for fostering student development to her new role. Beginning her tenure with Immanuel Lutheran in 2017 as its preschool director, she has grown the preschool department more than two-fold, giving young students and their families an exceptional first-school experience.

Fiesman’s appointment comes at what the release described as a “pivotal moment for Immanuel Lutheran School as it continues to provide exceptional education rooted in Christian values.”

The release said: “With her extensive understanding of educational best practices and dedication to nurturing a supportive learning environment, Fiesman is poised to lead the school towards even greater heights of academic achievement and spiritual growth.”

In a statement, Fiesman said she was “looking forward to this new opportunity to continue to build a positive school culture where students, staff and parents feel valued. I am excited about collaborating with parents and teachers creating partnerships that lead to success. Mostly, I love that I will be part of all the children’s lives.”

Fiesman also said she was enthusiastic about working alongside the dedicated faculty and staff at the school “in empowering students to reach their full potential.” She described her style in the release as “an enthusiastic, creative, and passionate educator” and “a mentor and advisor who believes that all children can learn and thrive in an environment that is stimulating, comforting and appropriate to their unique talents and abilities.”