Man flown to Javon Bea Hospital following Marengo crash

One man was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford following a crash near Marengo Thursday. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

One man was flown to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford with serious injuries Thursday after a two-car crash near Marengo.

The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts responded to the intersection of Route 23 and River Road about 9:45 a.m. Thursday for the two-vehicle rollover, according to a news release from the Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a large utility pole was hit and several downed power lines were over the scene, according to the release. First responders asked ComEd for an expedited response, according to the release.

A man driving a box truck was trapped in his vehicle and “complaining of various injuries” according to the release. Firefighters stabilized the truck and began extricating the man after ComEd said the power lines were safe. The man was safely removed from the truck at 11:30 a.m. and taken to a helicopter and flown to the hospital.

A man driving the second car, which is a full-sized cargo van that also rolled over in the intersection, declined medical attention on scene, according to the release.

The crash is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday’s crash is the second one in a month at that intersection. Six people were transported to local hospitals following a May 27 crash.