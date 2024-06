The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for northern Illinois, including Bureau, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle Lake, Lee McHenry Ogle, Putnam, Whiteside and Will counties, effective until 1 a.m. Sunday. June 23.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to move across the area, bringing the risk of flooding and producing wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Storms may move slowly, leaving the potential for locally heavy rainfall of 2 inches or more.