A lightning strike touches down Tuesday night in Crystal Lake while a tumultuous thunderstorm brings sheets of rain, powerful winds, hail and tornado warnings throughout McHenry County. (Shaw Local News Network)

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning, effective untill 9:30 p.m. for eastern McHenry and Lake counties in Illinois.

Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Powers Lake to near Richmond to Wonder Lake to near Woodstock, moving east at 50 mph.

Damaging winds and lightning are possible.

Residents are reminded to also be alert for a possible tornado.