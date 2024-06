A lightning strike touches down Tuesday night in Crystal Lake while a tumultuous thunderstorm brings sheets of rain, powerful winds, hail and tornado warnings throughout McHenry County. (Shaw Local News Network)

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning, effective until 1:15 a.m. Sunday for McHenry and Lake counties in Illinois.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area with localized totals of more than 4 inches likely.

Creeks, streams, drainage ditches, streets, underpasses, low-lying areas, and other poor drainage areas are prone to flooding.

Residents are urged to exercise caution.