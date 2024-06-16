McHenry downtown development will not be condos/owner occupied units

The River Place Apartments in downtown McHenry, seen here on Thursday, June 13, 2024, were originally planned as condos before the developer went bankrupt during the Great Recession. (Janelle Walker)

When Shodeen Group LLC pitched its proposal for apartments to the McHenry City Council in February, two council members indicated they wanted to see condominiums downtown.

That is not likely to happen in downtown McHenry or elsewhere, Shodeen President David Patzelt said, because of the 2008 housing crash and the Great Recession that followed.

“Currently with the way financing is available, it is almost impossible unless you are on the inner city to finance condominium buildings, ... due to the real estate market collapse and a change in bank financing requirements” Patzelt said.

Specifically, Patzelt said, due to the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, a builder needs to sell 50% to 70% of condominium building units in advance to receive bank-backed construction funding.

The Residence of Fox Meadows apartments in McHenry, seen June 10, 2024, have began leasing to tenants. More than 500 units are planned once the project is completed. (Janelle Walker)

To make the 88 units proposed at 1111 N. Green St. a condo development, they would have to find 44 potential owners willing to make a down payment then wait to move in once construction is finished, Patzelt said. “No one wants to give a down payment and get into a condo two, three or four years from now.”

Rich Eisele understands the problems with condos. He bought McHenry’s River Place apartments at 1112 N. Green St. in downtown McHenry a few years ago. The apartments above the first-floor businesses were supposed to be condos but the original developer went bankrupt before those were completed. The bank sold the building to a company that finished construction before Eisele purchased the development.

“The condo market is dead,” Eisele said, adding that multitenant buildings that were made into condos in the past are converting back to apartments.

There are reasons for those reconversions, including that younger generations are looking for more mobility when it comes to their housing options and have leaned toward apartment leases, Eisele said. “They are not looking for ownership.”

The demand for apartments includes McHenry County. A 2021 housing study paid for by McHenry County showed both McHenry and western Lake counties do not have enough apartments to meet current demand. Since then, McHenry has added 288 units at Blake Road and Route 31, and the Fox Meadow Apartments at Route 31 and Veteran’s Parkway. When completed, the Fox Meadow complex is expected to have more than 500 units.

Two of the Fox Meadow buildings have opened and although they have yet to advertise, half of the 90 units have been rented out, developer Brian Cunat said. Of the 2,800 units his company leases in McHenry County, the occupancy rate sits at 98% to 99%, he said.

He agrees with Patzelt, that there is not a market for, nor could he get funding for condo construction, and with Eisele, that younger people may not want the headaches of home ownership.

“I think there is a huge niche in the market of ‘I don’t want to do lawn maintenance or handle outside stuff.’” That makes apartments attractive, Cunat said.

If the city of McHenry approves the proposed Green Street apartments, they will be built to condo standards, meaning they could be sold individually in the future, Patzelt said. So could the River Place apartments, Eisele said.

“The market rules the roost” in determining what is built, and that is no condos now, Eisele said. “They are not going to risk having to come up with the 50% pre-sold, that can then sit indefinitely. A developer has to see a return on his money.”