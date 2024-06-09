Letter: Seniors should pay less in property taxes for schools

I live in Cary and just got my property tax bill. Needless to say it went up, a lot. Sixty-six percent of the increase is for schools.

I’m not against funding schools, but I’m retired living on a fixed income and haven’t had kids in the schools for over 25 years. Yet I’m paying the same tax as people who have kids in schools now. That doesn’t seem quite equitable.

It’s past time that the legislature provide a senior credit for school taxes like they have for homestead and senior homestead, $8,000. I would still pay some tax for schools but it would certainly provide some relief on my tax bill. With the constant tax increases, it becomes harder and harder for me to afford living in my house. That shouldn’t be.

Charles Wilt

Cary