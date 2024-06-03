Boat and classic car destroyed in McHenry Township fire

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District is investigating a fire Monday that destroyed a Chevrolet Nova and a boat, officials said.

The fire district was called at 1:04 p.m. Monday to the 1600 block of O’Shea Court, in McHenry Township, Battalion Chief Ryan Mastandrea said. The classic car and an adjacent Malibu ski boat were destroyed in the blaze, he said. Mastandrea did not know the year of either the boat or the car but said they were a total loss. A damage estimate was not available.

While the vehicles were parked close to a home, the fire did not spread past the two vehicles. The fire was out in about 10 minutes and firefighters cleared the scene by 2:15 p.m., Mastandrea said.