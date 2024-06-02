Wood pallet business in Harvard heavily damaged in Saturday fire

The Harvard Fire Protection District was called to a fire late on Saturday, June 1, to a business on the 22000 block of Route 173. The building suffered fire, smoke and water damage.

A Harvard wood pallet-making business sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage, but no injuries were reported from a fire there Saturday evening, officials said.

The Harvard Fire Protection District was called at about 10:45 p.m. to the 22000 block of Route 173 for a reported structure fire, said Alex Vucha, acting spokesman for the district. Firefighters arriving on the scene about five minutes after the initial call found heavy fire coming from the rear of the 50-foot by 150-foot building, and a call was made for mutual aid from surrounding departments, Vucha said.

Because of the building’s construction, it was difficult to access and various tools were used to force entry to fight the fire, Vucha said. It was declared under control at 12:20 a.m., with crews remaining on scene for about 90 minutes.

The business was closed for the evening when the fire was reported and no injuries were reported, Vucha said. The blaze remains under investigation by the Harvard Fire Protection District.