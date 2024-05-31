Warrant issued for man accused of ‘purposefully’ crashing into a woman’s car in Johnsburg

Police are seeking a Chicago man who authorities allege “purposefully” collided with a woman’s vehicle “multiple” times Saturday night in Johnsburg.

Kenneth Lindvall, 26, of the 3200 block of South Union, is charged with aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony; domestic battery; failing to give aid or information at an accident involving vehicle damage; reckless driving; driving too fast for conditions or failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident; and operating a vehicle that was not insured and had no registration plate, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

The most serious charge is the Class 3 felony, a conviction for which carries a sentence of two to five years in prison and fines of up to $25,000. The charge also is punishable by probation.

Lindvall “knowingly without legal justification made physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature” with a vehicle with a woman he knew inside when he allegedly “used his vehicle to purposefully cause multiple collisions ... on a public way,” according to the complaint.

Afterward, Lindvall allegedly fled the scene without reporting it to authorities, according to the complaint.

Johnsburg police responded to the area of Hillcrest Place and Olive Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance. Authorities said they met with the alleged victim, who told them that she’d had an argument with Lindvall outside McHenry.

She left that location and, while driving through Johnsburg, Lindvall “was traveling behind her Ford Escape in a GMC Yukon. As the two vehicles approached Dennis Boulevard on Johnsburg Road,” Lindvall allegedly “struck her vehicle in the rear bumper. ... The victim continued to drive, and she was struck again in the same manner in the 2000 block of Johnsburg Road, forcing her vehicle onto the sidewalk to the north side of the roadway,” police said in a news release.

Lindvall then allegedly traveled through a roundabout, returned and struck her vehicle again, “this time striking the front driver’s side of her vehicle with the front of his vehicle. As the [alleged] victim fled the area in her vehicle and while traveling on Hillcrest Place, she was forced off the roadway” by Lindvall “in his vehicle traveling head-on from the other direction. As she attempted to flee the area, she was struck again” by Lindvall’s vehicle, police said.

Lindvall then fled the area before police arrived. Police found the license plate from Lindvall’s vehicle and traced it back to him and his vehicle. Police said they tried to reach him by phone and at his parents’ home “without success.”