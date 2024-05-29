Letter: Mercyhealth marks Emergency Medicine Services (EMS) Week

As Emergency Medicine Services (EMS) Week commenced on May 19, communities across the country joined in celebrating the vital role of EMS providers in providing lifesaving, compassionate, out-of-hospital care. This year marked a significant milestone as we commemorated the 50th anniversary of EMS Week with the theme “Honoring our Past, Forging our Future.”

We take this time to reflect on the evolution of EMS and look ahead to the future of emergency medical care. It’s quite remarkable the innovations and advancements we have seen in EMS over the last 50 years, which have revolutionized prehospital emergency medical response, transforming it to the sophisticated system we rely on today. Today our EMS practitioners are tasked daily with caring for patients in more difficult situations than ever before. Despite these challenges, our EMS is now equipped and trained to save more lives than ever. During EMS Week, we paid tribute to the dedication and innovation of EMS providers, past and present, while also recognizing the ongoing commitment to advancements in patient care.

As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of EMS, let us express our gratitude to the dedicated EMS providers who serve on the front lines, often in challenging and high-stress situations with great personal risk. Their unwavering commitment to saving lives and promoting public health is truly commendable and deserving of recognition.

Dr. Matt Smetana

EMS Medical Director

Mercyhealth Prehospital and Emergency Services Center