Mural coming to Woodstock’s new inclusive playground; Crystal Lake artist chosen

A rendering of Crystal Lake artist Amy Chott's "Bloom Where You Are Planted" mural, which be installed at a Woodstock fitness court, was shown in city documents. (Photo provided by the City of Woodstock)

Crystal Lake-based artist Amy Chott has been selected as the artist whose mural will appear at the new fitness court at the Intergenerational Inclusive Playground in Woodstock.

Woodstock officials announced in a February news release that the National Fitness Campaign, which manufactures the courts, provided a $50,000 grant for the court. The court’s cost, according to the release, was $212,000 before the grant had been awarded. City documents indicate Chott’s mural is not an additional expense for the city.

According to city documents, the Arts Commission had recommended Chott’s piece as the first choice, but gave a second choice to a piece titled “Enchanted Hills,” from Woodstock artist Jose Castaneda and “the clear additional favorite is ‘In Motion’ by Chicago artist Sarah Goone,” according to city documents. The city picked three in case the choices were rejected by the National Fitness Campaign. City documents indicate the NFC has told the city that all three picks conform to design guidelines.

Chott’s piece, “Bloom Where You Are Planted,” has a row of brightly colored flowers on a blue and green background. A rendering of the work was included in city council documents.

The documents indicate the production of the mural, which will be 7 feet tall and 32 feet wide, will be handled by the NFC. Chott will receive a $5,000 grant and will be featured on a side panel of the court, according to city documents. In exchange, Chott is expected to attend the playground’s opening.

In a May 7 memo to Woodstock City Manager Roscoe Stelford, City Engineer Jack Dell said construction was anticipated to begin later in May and conclude before winter.

Chott could not be reached Monday.

The Woodstock City Council expressed excitement about Chott’s piece, which they approved.

“What Amy put forth is beautiful, and I’m excited to see that in the park,” City Councilmember Melissa McMahon said.

Mayor Mike Turner said he agreed with McMahon and it was a “good recommendation” from the Arts Commission.

The intergenerational inclusive playground, called “Nature’s Way,” is being built at Emricson Park.