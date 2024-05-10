Spring Grove man charged with making crack cocaine, marijuana gummies and possessing fireworks

A Spring Grove man was arrested Monday and accused of possessing 20.1 grams of cocaine, more than 1,200 grams of marijuana gummies and six commercial-grade fireworks.

Brian McManaway, 47, of the 6400 block of Willow Street, is charged with manufacture and delivery of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, a Class X felony, as well as possession of cocaine, manufacture and delivery of 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana and transfer of explosive material without a license, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court. McManaway was ordered Tuesday to be detained pretrial in McHenry County jail.

In the defendant’s detention hearing Tuesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Julio Cantre said that in April, police learned McManaway was allegedly “using, making and selling crack cocaine.” The tip led to McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies searching his house.

Cantro said authorities found in McManaway’s house drug paraphernalia used in making crack cocaine, along with a white rock substance, a spoon, a scale, 1,220 grams of THC gummies, molds to make gummies, 20.1 grams of cocaine and six commercial-grade fireworks, Cantre said.

Authorities also found “several” firearms in the home – despite McManaway allegedly telling police he had taken his guns to a family member’s house – and he was told by police that his Firearm Owner’s Identification Card was suspended, Cantre said. McManaway has not been charged with any gun-related offenses in connection to this arrest, and Cantre later said authorities are still investigating McManaway’s alleged possession of the firearms.

In seeking McManaway’s jailing while he awaits trial, Cantre called McManaway a “clear and present threat to the community,” adding he had a “large amount of controlled substances, evidence he intended to distribute. ... [Members of the] community are at risk of overdosing, dying.”

In arguing for his release with conditions, including an electric monitor and random visits to his house by court services, Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger said McManaway has no prior criminal history. Giesinger also said there was no evidence presented indicating McManaway was dealing drugs.

To that, Cantre noted the amount of drugs allegedly in the defendant’s possession, calling it “a lot,” whether he intended to sell them or not.

In ruling McManaway be detained in the county jail pretrial, Chief Judge Micheal Chmiel said he is “concerned” with the “enormity of what’s involved here” and that McManaway allegedly lied to police that he did not have the firearms.

“This is alarming,” Chmiel said.