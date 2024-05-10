Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Prairie Ridge’s Katie Jewell

Prairie Ridge’s Katie Jewell leans over the line to win the 100-meter dash during the Fox Valley Conference Girls Track and Field Meet at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Name: Katie Jewell

School: Prairie Ridge, jr.

Sport: Track and field

Why she was selected: Jewell ran the fastest 100 meters in Fox Valley Conference Girls Track and Field Meet history in 12.20 seconds on May 2 and placed second in the 200 meters.

At Wednesday’s Class 2A Carmel Sectional, the junior sprinter secured state-qualifying spots in four events (100, 200, 400 and 4x100) as the Wolves captured the team title with 122 points over Woodstock (88). The state meet will take place May 16-18 at Eastern Illinois in Charleston.

For her performance, Jewell was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with sports writer Alex Kantecki.

What did it mean to break the 100 meters record at the FVC Meet?

Jewell: It was such an unreal feeling breaking the record given how strong our conference is. I knew going into it that it could be anyone’s race because all of our times were very close, but it was definitely exciting to maintain my seed in the race and take home the win. Breaking the record was definitely not something I thought was possible, but it was very rewarding.

What are you looking forward to most at state?

Jewell: Winning the sectional title definitely stands as one of the highlights of the season. There was a lot that went into setting that goal at a team meeting before outdoor season, and seeing it happen was so rewarding and an unforgettable moment. As a team we came not just to qualify for state, but to win a sectional title, and I owe that all to our head coach Kelly MacDonald for planting that seed in our heads. I am really looking forward to competing in four events at state and being able to celebrate all of our hard work. It is the perfect way to end the season. I would really like to go sub-12 in the 100, sub-25 in the 200 and sub-60 in the 400. Being able to run on “Big Blue” is enough in itself, but that would definitely be the cherry on top.

What is something you’ve worked hard to improve on this season?

Jewell: A big thing that I have focused on this season is having more confidence in myself and executing consistent quality races. The mental aspect of running is just as crucial as the physical part, and my coach Brandon Stryganek has helped me think differently about racing by providing words of wisdom and encouragement.

What are some of your favorite hobbies?

Jewell: When I am not working out or at school, I really enjoy going shopping, going to coffee shops and seeing my friends.

What scares you?

Jewell: My biggest fear is that people find me boring.

What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?

Jewell: Pickleball.

What is your favorite class in school?

Jewell: Definitely dual-credit U.S. History. It is an interesting subject to learn about, and the class is very interactive. The other students at my table are really fun to be around, which makes the class even better.

If you could spend a day with anyone from history, who would it be?

Jewell: I would love to get coffee with Marilyn Monroe.

Which of your teammates really inspires you?

Jewell: My teammates Anna Borg and Olivia McPherson inspire me every single day. They both work so incredibly hard, with McPherson playing five sports every year and Borg being a very talented rower. They both put so much time and effort into the things they do while also running with so much heart at every meet, and it is very inspiring to see. I will miss them very much my senior year.

Who are some of your favorite musical artists?

Jewell: It definitely depends on the day, but my top five would have to be Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan, SZA, Frank Ocean and Rihanna when I need to get pumped up.