Huntley’s economic development arm gets new look

The new HuntleyFirst logo was launched this month. (Photo provided by Village of Huntley)

HuntleyFirst, Huntley’s economic development program, has a new logo.

The new HuntleyFirst logo is red, black and white, complementing the village’s color scheme. The rebranding comes days after Huntley repainted the gazebo downtown with an identical color scheme.

The previous logo was a pinwheel with the same black, red and white color scheme.

“The rebrand was to have this cohesive vision,” said Melissa Stocker, Huntley’s development manager.

She said the incubator shops that officials hope to launch are part of that vision.

In an email, Stocker said: “The new HuntleyFirst logo features a modern yet classic look that displays the HuntleyFirst name as well as graphics that convey the feeling of forward momentum, progress and the implied message that Huntley should be the decision-maker’s first consideration and, ultimately, final choice.”

HuntleyFirst began in 2012 and seeks to be a resource for businesses, real estate professionals and investors, Stocker said in the email.

The rebranding was part of the village’s economic development plan, Stocker said, and an updated website is set to be launched later this year.

“It’s always good to keep up with the times,” Stocker said.

She said HuntleyFirst hasn’t done any marketing of the logo but isn’t hiding it either.

“Huntley is experiencing continued growth, with over half a billion dollars in private investment in the last three years,” Stocker wrote. “The village extends its gratitude to all of the businesses that choose to operate in Huntley as we celebrate this Economic Development Week and all year long.”