Man hit by tractor, suffers serious injuries near Wonder Lake

One man is in serious condition after being hit by a farm tractor at a tree nursery near Wonder Lake Thursday, according to the Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District.

The district responded to a report of a farm tractor accident at 7:48 a.m. Thursday in the 6500 block of Miller Road near Wonder Lake, according to a news release by the fire district.

Firefighters requested assistance by the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District, Mercyhealth MD-1 field physician, a medical helicopter and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. Crews treated and transported one male patient in serious condition to Northwestern Hospital McHenry. No medical helicopters were available to fly the patient, according to the release.

It is unknown how the person was hit by the tractor, Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District Chief Thomas Linneman said.