Harvard softball hands Marengo first KRC loss: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Harvard 3, Marengo 2: At Harvard, Ytzel Lopez hit a go-ahead, two-run triple with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead the Hornets (9-10, 6-5) to a comeback win over the Indians (19-6, 9-1), who suffered their first Kishwaukee River Conference loss of the season.

Lopez’s clutch triple scored Britta Livdahl and Meadow Jader, who both walked.

HOW BOUT THEM HORNETS!!! Lopez with the big 2-RBI triple in the bottom of the 6th to give us the 3-2 lead. Final: #Hornets 3 @MarengoHS 2 #KRC #MustBeTheShoes pic.twitter.com/Vy85fxEeea — Harvard Athletics (@D50Athletics) May 2, 2024

Tallulah Eichholz allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits over seven innings. She struck out 12 and walked five. Manhatyn Brincks (2 for 3) added a double and drove in a run.

Lilly Kunzer allowed one run over four innings with six strikeouts for Marengo. Jozsa Christiansen gave up two runs in two innings and took the loss, striking out five.

Johnsburg 13, Plano 1 (5 inn.): At Plano, Kayla Reiner was 3 for 3 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs in the Skyhawks’ KRC win over the Reapers.

Sarah Nethaway (3 for 4) had a double, home run and two RBIs for Johnsburg (12-13, 4-7), and Ella Smith had a homer with three runs and two RBIs. Joree Tibbs (2 for 3, double, RBI) got the win, allowing one unearned run in five innings.

Sandwich 15, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (0-20-1, 0-11) were held to three hits in the KRC loss to the Indians. Annabelle Groves had a double for Woodstock.

Huntley 16, Crystal Lake South 0 (4 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Meghan Ryan (3 for 4) had two doubles, a homer, three runs scored and six RBIs to lead the Red Raiders (21-5, 13-2) past the Gators (1-22, 0-14) in Fox Valley Conference action.

Isabella Boskey (2 for 3) added a double and three RBIs, and Lyla Ginczycki went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Makayla Rasmussen (five strikeouts) and Keely Fewell (three strikeouts) both fired two scoreless innings.

Burlington Central 9, Jacobs 1: At Burlington, Emily Rafferty struck out eight in seven innings for the Rockets (13-14, 6-8) in a KRC win over the Golden Eagles (4-18, 1-13). Rafferty allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks.

Antonina Garcia drove in three runs, and Kelsey Covey and Anna Sanders each had two hits and drove in a run.

Hampshire 7, Cary-Grove 4: At Cary, Bria Riebel went 3 for 3 with two home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBIs for the Whip-Purs (13-9, 7-6) in their FVC win over the Trojans.

Chloe Van Horn drove in two runs and Morgan Trent added two hits and two runs. Trent got the win, giving up two runs in four innings.

Maddie Crick was 3 for 3 with two home runs and two RBIs for C-G. Katelyn O’Malley added two doubles and scored twice.

McHenry 2, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, Channing Keppy allowed an unearned run in a complete game for the Warriors (13-10, 9-5) in the FVC win over the Tigers (15-6, 10-4). Keppy scattered eight hits and struck out five with no walks.

Natalie Bender had a double for McHenry.

Giada Motto and Liv Shaw both went 2 for 3 with a double for Central. Cassidy Murphy was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Oli Victorine took the loss, allowing two unearned runs on five hits in seven innings. She recorded 13 strikeouts.

Prairie Ridge 8, Dundee-Crown 5: At Carpentersville, the Wolves (18-3, 12-3) scored twice in the fourth and three times in both the fifth and sixth innings in an FVC win against the Chargers (13-12, 8-6).

Ady Kiddy was 2 for 4 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs. Mary Myers was 2 for 4 with a double, Emma Dallas had two runs and two stolen bases, and Parker Frey, Kendra Carroll and Kylie Carroll all drove in runs.

McKayla Anderson was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs for D-C. Annabelle Pederson added two hits and scored twice. Brianna Hamblen had two hits and drove in two.

Hiawatha 20, Alden-Hebron 4 (4 inn.): At Hebron, Hannah Reiter posted two hits for the Giants (2-6) in a nonconference loss.

Baseball

Marian Central 6, Johnsburg 2: At Johnsburg, Conor Brandt fired six strikeouts in a complete game for the Hurricanes (7-17) in their nonconference win over the Skyhawks (4-20).

Brandt allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and three walks. Owen Neuzil was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Johnsburg was led by Peyton Mesce with two hits.

Jacobs 9, St. Viator 3: At Algonquin, Paulie Rudolph was 3 for 4 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs in a nonconference win for the Eagles (16-8). Nathan Gerritsen went 3 for 4 three doubles, two runs and two RBIs, and Gage Martin added two hits and scored twice.

George Donze earned the win in relief, allowing one unearned run in 4 1/3 innings.

Alden-Hebron 6, Hiawatha 5: At Hebron, Nolan Vanderstappen tallied 11 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for the Giants (5-8) in a nonconference win. Vanderstappen allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks.

Wyatt Armbrust went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Ben Vole and Adam Chavera each had one RBI.

Girls soccer

Huntley 3, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, Maddie Cummings scored twice for the Raiders (11-4-3, 6-1-1) in an FVC win against the Chargers (8-5-3, 3-2-1).

Maddie Rumachik added the third goal for Huntley, and Ava Trudeau had two assists. Ashlyn Grabs made six saves in the win.

Emilia Arias had a goal and an assist for D-C, and Rylie Mensik also scored. Ashley McAtee made nine saves.

Crystal Lake Central 1, Prairie Ridge 0 (susp.): At Crystal Lake, the host Tigers were leading the Wolves 1-0 in the first half when the game was suspended because of lightning. Olivia Anderson scored for Central, and Brooklynn Carlson had an assist.

Cary-Grove 3, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans (7-3-4, 5-2-1) beat the Gators (8-9, 2-5) in an FVC game.

Maddy Landa scored for South.

Stillman Valley 1, Harvard 0: At Stillman Valley, the Hornets (6-11-2) fell in nonconference action.

Boys tennis

Cary-Grove 6, Dundee-Crown 1: At Cary, the Trojans swept all four doubles matches in an FVC win against the Chargers.

Noah Marreno and Nate Deal (No. 1), Derek Passaglia and Ryan Dixon (No. 2), Chris Ptaszek and Lincoln Karlovsky (No. 3) and Zach Nygren and Halen Young (No. 4) each won in straight sets for C-G.

Jackson Karlovsky (No. 2) and Leo Petropoulos (No. 3) won in singles.

Prairie Ridge 6, McHenry 1: At Crystal Lake, Jacob Kim (No. 1) and Mason Bartmess (No. 3) won their singles matches for the Wolves.

Evan Seegert and Tim Jones (No. 1), Rory Senese and Eli Loeding (No. 2), Logan Riter and Jack Instefjord (No. 3) and Will Bowen and Preston Helm (No. 4) had wins at doubles.

Mohsin Rizvi won at No. 2 singles for McHenry.