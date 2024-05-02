Crystal Lake South beats McHenry baseball in eight innings: Northwest Herald sports roundup Wednesday, May 1

Baseball

Crystal Lake South 4, McHenry 1 (8 inn.): At McHenry, Mark Pachla turned in his second outstanding start in eight days as the Gators (12-9, 6-8) scored three in the top of the eighth to beat the Warriors (20-6, 9-5) in their Fox Valley Conference game.

Pachla finished with only 88 pitches, one strikeout and allowed six hits for the complete game. He beat Huntley 3-1 on April 24.

Carson Trivellini led off the top of the eighth with an infield hit. CJ Regillio singled and Yandel Ramirez singled in a run. James Carlson hit a sacrifice fly and Liam Sullivan singled in another run.

Kadin Borck threw seven innings for McHenry, striking out three and allowing an earned run. Connor McLean was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Warriors.

Huntley 8, Cary-Grove 2: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (20-3, 12-2) got three sacrifice flies from designated hitter Kyle Larson in their FVC win over the Trojans (11-12, 6-8).

The win kept Huntley two games ahead of Burlington Central in the FVC standings.

AJ Putty added two RBIs for Huntley, which scored four earned runs in five innings off of C-G’s Ethan Dorchies.

Drew Borkowski struck out eight over five innings and allowed two earned runs for the Raiders.

Jacob Steele drove in both of the Trojans’ runs.

Burlington Central 11, Prairie Ridge 2: At Crystal Lake, Michael Person allowed one earned run over 5 1/3 innings and homered as the Rockets (15-7, 10-4) beat the Wolves (14-11, 5-10) in their FVC game.

AJ Payton was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Central. Brady Gilroy was 1 for 3 and scored three runs.

Brennan Coyle had a hit and scored a run for the Wolves.

Crystal Lake Central 19, Jacobs 7: At Algonquin, Sean Kempf was 4 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs as the Tigers (9-12, 6-8) defeated the Golden Eagles (15-8, 6-7) for a sweep of their FVC series.

Connor Gibour was 2 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs, Rhett Ozment was 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Central. Konnor Altergott also drove in two.

Gage Martin led Jacobs with a 2 for 4 game and two RBIs.

Hampshire 15, Dundee-Crown 0 (4 inn.): At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs (17-6, 9-4) scored nine in the fourth inning to make quick work of the Chargers (3-23, 0-15) in their FVC game.

Jack Schane allowed two hits over the four innings for the win.

Wilson Wemhoff tripled and had four RBIs, Ari Fivelson was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs. Jack Perrone and Nate Kolder both drove in two runs and Anthony Karbowski was 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Jared Russell and Ryan Pierce each had a hit for the Chargers.

Marengo 9, Sandwich 5: At Sandwich, Robert Heuser was 4 for 5 with five RBis to lead Marengo (19-8, 11-3) past Sandwich (11-11, 6-4) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

It was Marengo’s last KRC game and the defending champion Indians need some help from Sandwich, which has two games remaining with KRC-leading Plano, to repeat as champions. Sandwich would need to sweep Plano, since the Reapers swept Marengo. The KRC breaks a tie for first by results of those schools’ head-to-head games.

Sandwich plays Plano on May 8 and 9.

Quinn Lechner was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs. Andrew Johnson was 2 for 5 with an RBI and Brady Kentgen was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Michael Kirchhoff pitched seven innings and struck out nine, allowing two earned runs for the win.

Johnsburg 6, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Evan Pohl threw another strong game for the Skyhawks (6-20, 5-9) in their KRC win over the Hornets (5-17, 0-13).

Pohl fanned 11 and allowed three hits for the win.

Ashton Stern was 2 for 3 with a double and triple and three RBIs for the Skyhawks. Pohl was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Plano 13, Richmond-Burton 1: At Richmond, the Reapers (19-7, 10-2) got a step closer to the KRC title with a victory over the Rockets (16-9, 7-7).

Ryan Junge tripled and scored the lone run for R-B.

Woodstock North 11, Woodstock 3: At Woodstock, Parker Neff and Tristan Schaffter both were 2 for 4 with two RBIs as the Thunder (7-15, 7-7) beat the Blue Streaks (7-15, 5-6) in their KRC game.

Cade Blaksley was 3 for 5 with an RBI and Trevor Mark was 3 for 4 with three runs. Zaidan Vess added two RBIs.

Sam Chapman drove in two runs for the Streaks.

Boys Tennis

McHenry 5, Round Lake 2: At Round Lake, Mohsin Rizvi won at No. 2 singles and the Warriors (2-8) swept the doubles matches for a nonconference victory over the Panthers.

Nick Marchant and Braydon Gardon (No. 1), Ales Rudzki and Aidan Kuzmiak (No. 2), Ivan Petkov and Matthew Zurawski (No. 3) and Will Lard-Drake Coon (No. 4) won doubles matches for McHenry.

Prairie Ridge 5, Hampshire 2: At Hampshire, Jacob Kim (No. 1) and Mason Bartmess (No. 3) won at singles to lead the Wolves past the Whip-Purs in their FVC dual match.

Tim Jones and Evan Seegert (No. 1), Eli Loeding and Rory Senese (No. 2) and Jack Instefjord and Logan Riter (No. 3) won at doubles for Prairie Ridge.

Hampshire got wins at No. 2 singles from Braden Koffen and No. 4 doubles from Alex Espinosa and Braydon Bowgren.

JUCO baseball

McHenry County College 9, Madison College 8: At Crystal Lake, Jackson Dibble tripled in the bottom of the ninth and scored on Noah Goddard’s single as the Scots (36-11) defeated the Wolfpack (27-11) in their nonconference game.

Goddard was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and Owen Nowak was 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs for the Scots. Caden Guenther added two RBIs and Brandon Hanley was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Former McHenry High School teammates Lleyton Grubich and Gavin Micklinghoff combined over eight innings to allow only two earned runs for the Scots.