May 02, 2024
Crash in Huntley closes Route 47 northbound lanes

Road was closed for about half an hour

By Shaw Local News Network
Police siren/emergency lights

(Shaw Local File Photo)

Northbound lanes of Route 47 between Algonquin Road and Main Street in Huntley were closed midday Thursday because of a crash, according to an alert from the Huntley Police Department.

The section of road has since been reopened.

Huntley police issued the alert at about 12:30 p.m. and asked drivers to avoid the area. Authorities were not immediately available to provide details. A second alert was sent just after 1 p.m. announced the road has been reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.