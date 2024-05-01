Woman damages Island Lake police station lobby

Island Lake police are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who damaged the lobby at the station early Tuesday. (Photo provided by Island Lake Police Department)

Island Lake police have identified a woman who damaged the lobby at the station early Tuesday for an unknown reason.

The department had sought the public’s help in identify her and received many tips, it said in an update on Facebook. It said it would post another update once an arrest has been made.

A short video posted by the department on Facebook shows a woman entering the lobby at 3:41 a.m. She plops down on a bench and makes a lewd gesture at the camera, flips the hood of her jacket over her head and makes a short “Ha, ha” noise before standing up.

The woman opens and slams shut the door of a collection bin and then goes to the other side of the narrow lobby and begins flinging pamphlets from their holders over her head. She then pulls a bulletin board off the wall and rips down more posted items before leaving, the video shows.

Police said the woman arrived in a dark-colored, possibly red or maroon sedan.

Anyone with information should call Island Lake police at (847) 526-2100 and select Option #1.

