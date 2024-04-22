Highlight favorite teacher in ‘My Inspirational Teacher’ essay contest from state Sen. Craig Wilcox

To celebrate area teachers during Illinois’ Teacher Appreciation Week, May 6-10, 2024, State Senator Craig Wilcox has announced the first annual “My Inspirational Teacher” Essay Contest for middle school and junior high school students in the 32nd Senate District. (Image provided by State Senator Craig Wilcox's Office)

To celebrate area teachers during Illinois’ Teacher Appreciation Week May 6 to 10, state Sen. Craig Wilcox of McHenry has announced the first annual “My Inspirational Teacher” Essay Contest for middle school and junior high school students in the 32nd Senate District.

The contest offers students an opportunity to showcase their favorite teacher’s talents and explain how that teacher has made a special difference in their lives. Specifically, students are invited to write a 250 to 500 word essay about the one teacher who has been the most inspirational for them in their educational journey so far.

Students should relay how a teacher’s specific actions made a positive impact and also outline the results of exactly how that teacher changed them as they continued through school. Each entry must include the child’s name, school and grade level, as well as the teacher’s name, school and subject taught. A panel of educators will read an evaluate the essays, considering persuasiveness, correct spelling and grammar and adherence to contest instructions.

There will be several winning essays. The grand prize-winning essay will be posted on Wilcox’s website. Excerpts from all winning essays will be displayed for a week in the State Capitol rotunda in Springfield.

The deadline for this contest is April 30. The 32nd Senate District includes all or portions of Antioch, Bull Valley, Cary, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Island Lake, Johnsburg, Lake Villa, Lakemoor, Lakewood, Lindenhurst, McCullom Lake, McHenry, Oakwood Hills, Port Barrington, Prairie Grove, Richmond, Ringwood, Round Lake Beach, Spring Grove, Trout Valley, Volo, Woodstock and Wonder Lake.