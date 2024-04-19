Gracey LePage’s 4 goals, 3 assists lifts CL South past Hampshire: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls soccer

Crystal Lake South 8, Hampshire 2: At Crystal Lake, freshman Gracey LePage recorded four goals and assisted three others as the Gators (6-3, 1-1) beat the Whip-Purs (7-3, 3-1) for their first Fox Valley Conference win of the season.

Autumn Samples also had a big game for South with three goals and an assist. Kelly Gignac added one goal and one assist. Sydney Kroening had three assists.

Dundee-Crown 2, McHenry 0: At Carpentersville, Emilia Arias scored a pair of first-half goals for the Chargers (5-4-2, 1-1) in an FVC win over the Warriors (2-8, 0-4).

Ashley McAtee made five saves in the shutout. Charlene Hernandez added an assist.

Cary-Grove 4, Jacobs 1: At Cary, Julia Valaitis scored twice for the Trojans (4-3-3, 2-2) in the FVC win against the Golden Eagles (6-5, 0-4).

Prisilla Gonzalez and Emily Larry also scored for C-G. Ainsley Kemp had four saves.

Bella Mickey scored the lone goal for Jacobs.

Huntley 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Huntley, Maizie Nickle and Alex Szydlowski scored in the 57th and 58th minute, respectively, for the Red Raiders (7-2-2, 3-1) in the FVC win against the Wolves (2-5-1, 2-2).

Maddie Lackovic made three saves in the first half and Ashlyn Grabs had two in the second. Brooke Grabs added an assist.

Wheaton Academy 2, Marian Central 0: At West Chicago, the Hurricanes (4-3-1, 2-2) fell in their Chicagoland Christian Conference game to the Warriors.

Anna Lingle had 15 saves for Marian.

Woodstock North 8, Plano 2: At Woodstock, the Thunder (4-8, 4-1) coasted to a Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Reapers.

Sycamore 5, Marengo 0: At Sycamore, the Indians (3-11-1) fell to the Spartans in nonconference action.

Baseball

Cary-Grove 7, Jacobs 6 (12 inn.): At Cary, Peyton Seaburg had a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the 12th inning to score PJ Weaver for the Trojans (8-8, 4-4) in an FVC win over the Eagles (11-4, 4-3).

C-G and Jacobs were tied at 6 after nine innings Wednesday before their game was suspended because of darkness.

Keenan Krysh earned the win in relief, tossing three shutout innings with two strikeouts.

Round Lake 6, Woodstock 5 (5 inn.): At Round Lake, the Blue Streaks (5-12) couldn’t hold on to a 3-0 lead after the first inning in a nonconference loss to the Panthers.

Logan Wisner went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Cayden Holtzee also drove in two runs.

Marian Central 11, Timothy Christian 11 (susp.): At Woodstock, the Hurricanes scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game at 11 before the game was suspended.

Braedon Todd was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Brodee Vermette was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Adam Wrzos (2 for 2) had a double, two stolen bases, two runs and two RBIs.

Marengo 3, St. Edward 2 (5 inn.): At Elgin, Robert Heuser allowed one earned runs in five innings and struck out three as the Indians (14-7) topped the Green Wave in nonconference play.

David Lopez was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Andrew Johnson had two RBIs.

Softball

Dundee-Crown 5, Cary-Grove 2 (5 inn.): At Cary, Brianna Hamblen, Jordyn Jeffs and McKayla Anderson all homered for the Chargers (9-9, 5-3) in the FVC win over the Trojans (5-9, 4-5). Hamblen’s home run was a two-run shot.

Anderson struck out nine over five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits.

Addison Green and Holly Streit both had doubles for C-G. Streit had one RBI.

Crystal Lake South 14, Jacobs 10 (susp.): At Algonquin, the Gators scored 10 runs in the top of the fourth and Jacobs answered with five runs in the bottom half before their FVC game was suspended.

Dana Skorich (2 for 2) had a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs for South. Stephanie Lesniewski added three RBIs and hit her sixth homer, and Riley Travis (2 for 2) scored twice and drove in two runs.

For Jacobs, Talia Di Silvio had a homer, two runs and two RBIs. Molly Hoch drove in two runs, and Clare Piazza was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

Richmond-Burton 20, Plano 2: At Plano, the Rockets (13-4, 5-1) finished with 18 hits and scored nine runs in the seventh in a KRC win over the Reapers.

Hailey Holtz was 4 for 6 with a homer, triple, three runs scored and five RBIs batting leadoff. Madison Kunzer hit a solo homer and earned the win in the circle. She allowed two runs on two hits in a complete game, striking out 11.

Rebecca Lanz was 4 for 6 with two runs, Gabby Hird (2 for 5) had a double and four RBIs, and Adriana Portera (three runs) and Hannah Denman both knocked in two runs.

St. Charles North 5, Burlington Central 3: At St. Charles, the Rockets (9-10) came up short in a nonconference loss to the North Stars.

Anna Sanders was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Allie Botkin also had a double and drove in one. Emily Rafferty gave up three runs (two earned) in three innings. She struck out three.

South Beloit 8, Alden-Hebron 2: At Hebron, the Giants (2-3, 2-1) fell to the Sobos in their Northeastern Athletic Conference game.

Hannah Reiter, Brooke Slepcevich and Carlie Powers each had an RBI for A-H. Reiter threw five innings with four strikeouts.