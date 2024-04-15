Letter: Pick up after your dogs

As the owner of two large dogs who walk the neighborhood every day, I find myself increasing disappointed that many other walkers of dogs “forget” to clean up after their charges.

My family lives in unincorporated Crystal Lake and there are no sidewalks so dogs are leaving their “deposits” on the lawns of our neighbors. It is easy to clean up after your dog. Carry either the purchased dog waste bags or reuse the grocery bags from your shopping. Neighbors should not be forced to clean up after the people too irresponsible to clean up after their dogs.

Helene K. Kraus

Crystal Lake