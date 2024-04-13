Letter: Republicans show ideology dominating party is ‘bias, inequality, and exclusion’

By rejecting the words “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” in a resolution recognizing Women’s History Month, Republicans on the McHenry County Board have demonstrated the ideology dominating their party in 2024 is bias, inequality, and exclusion.

Although I have always been a Democrat, there was a time when I followed the tradition of Harry Truman in making it a practice to split my ballot. I believed not every Democrat was right on every issue, nor was every Republican wrong on every issue. I felt reasonableness on both sides of the political divide was a virtue to be rewarded.

I still believe in that ideal, but over the last few decades the most intolerant and irrational voices in the Republican Party have eclipsed those open to moderation and compromise. These days, the most extreme, hostile and irrational voices in the Republican party are the ones that dominate. Not one Republican board member, nor the Republican County Board chair, spoke against the deletion of those noble ideals. Therefore, they are all responsible for their removal.

As a member of the Democratic Party of McHenry County, I am proud to stand with a party that views; diversity as a strength, equality of opportunity as essential to universal fulfillment of each citizen’s potential, and universal inclusion as vital to a healthy democratic society and a truly great America for all.

Voting for any Republican candidate in 2024 is a vote against progress towards “A More Perfect Union.” That is why I now vote straight Democrat.

Terry Kappel

McHenry