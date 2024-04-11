Aggressive dogs on the loose in Johnsburg area: McHenry County Sheriff

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the area of Huemann Drive and North Orchard Beach Road near Johnsburg to stay indoors after the report of two aggressive dogs loose in the area.

Sheriff’s officials posted the alert on the office’s mobile app and social media sites at about 6:32 p.m. Thursday. Two aggressive, brown pit bull dogs were reported. Residents should “exercise extreme caution for the immediate future,” and call 911 if the dogs are sighted, according to the alert.

Check back for updates.