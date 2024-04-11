Celebrate Earth Day with McHenry County Conservation District

People walk through Coral Woods Conservation Area in Marengo in March during a McHenry County Conservation District event. The district has an upcoming Earth Day celebration. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com)

McHenry County Conservation District will hold its annual Earth Day Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Prairieview Education Center, 2112 Behan Road in Crystal Lake.

Visitors can explore earth-friendly activities and stations, plant seeds, take a guided hike, view a puppet show and more. Bring a blanket and a lunch for a picnic with views of the prairie. The Environmental Defenders of McHenry County will also be on hand to accept household recycling.

This event is free for all ages with no registration required. Learn more at mccd.me/specialevents.