Illinois Supreme Court upholds sentencing of Fox River Grove man for child sexual assault

The Illinois Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and sentencing of a Fox River Grove man the sexual assault of a child, according to court documents.

Korem Johanson, 42, was sentenced in 2021 to 16 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under age 13. He was also required to register as a sex offender for life.

Johanson appealed that outcome, seeking to amend his Class X felony to a less severe Class 2 felony of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to court documents. He argued the two offenses contained “identical elements” but different sentences in severity.

The Illinois Supreme Court said they upheld the ruling because they did not find the two offenses to have identical elements.

Johanson first appealed his conviction and sentence to the Illinois Second District Appellate Court, which upheld the circuit court’s verdict and sentence. He then appealed to the Illinois Supreme Court, which again upheld the ruling last week.

Johanson was arrested with the charges on July 22, 2019 by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. The case went to a bench trial in 2021 and was prosecuted by the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s office, according to a news release by the state’s attorney’s office. Johanson was also found guilty of possessing a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card.

Robert Meyer, a psychologist who evaluated Johanson before the 2021 sentencing, called the man’s acts “opportunistic” and determined Johanson is at low risk of reoffending. Meyer also said Johanson is a “dangerous individual if not treated.”

Johanson’s trial lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

In the prosecutor’s news release, McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally thanked the Sheriff’s Department and Assistant State’s Attorney Sharyl Eisenstein, “for their diligent efforts in investigating and prosecuting this case. The State’s Attorney’s Office is committed to seeking justice for children who have been victims of crimes.”