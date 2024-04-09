Letter: ‘Callousness’ of Democrats’ open border policy

In 1927, Dictator of Italy, Benito Mussolini, was showing Cornelius Vanderbilt “his Italy” in a speeding car. At speeds up to 95 mph, Mussolini’s car hit and killed a 12-year-old boy. The car did not stop. Mussolini remarked to a shocked Vanderbilt, “What is one life in the affairs of the State.” In the U.S., we recently had Ms. Laken Riley murdered by an illegal immigrant who had been previously arrested and released. Democratic Rep. Kathie Porter’s comment on Laken’s murder was that “one instance shouldn’t shape our overall immigration policy.” Is this the same callous and arrogant Mussolini attitude of a failed government policy being more important than our citizens’ lives?

In my opinion, the callousness of a dangerous Democrat open border policy extends further, not only in murders and other crimes, but to the increase in drug deaths, human trafficking, taxpayer expense of bestowing benefits to illegal immigrants, and making the Mexican cartels richer and more powerful.

In the House of Representatives, all Republicans voted to pass the Laken Riley Act that empowers ICE to take custody of illegal immigrants who are arrested for committing crimes. On the Democratic side, 170 Representatives voted against over concern about violation of illegals’ rights. For our citizens and legal immigrants, tell me whose safety, security and economic rights are being violated?

John Surinak

Huntley